Washington currently works great for the wealthy and well-connected, but it isn’t working for anyone else. We need to fix that. Elizabeth Warren has proposed the most sweeping set of anti-corruption reforms since Watergate, which will change — fundamentally — the way Washington does business. Her anti-corruption platform, courage, and willingness to go after the root of the problem make her the perfect candidate to beat President Trump in November.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s ability to bring people together from inside and outside of Washington to create change comes from a profound ability to imagine what is possible and then do the work to make it happen.

Trump grew up in a mansion in New York City. Warren grew up in a two-bedroom house in Oklahoma. His father gave him millions of dollars. Her dad was a janitor. He scammed students at his for-profit school. She got debt forgiven for students who got scammed. He stiffed workers and small contractors, getting richer on the backs of others. She built a federal agency to prevent corporations from cheating regular people. The differences between the two could not be more clear.

The general election will ultimately boil down to a contrast between Trump and Elizabeth Warren. To oust him from the White House, our nominee needs to inspire every Democrat to come out and vote.

In the 2016 New Hampshire primary, one of us (Kathy) supported Hillary Clinton, while Ron backed Bernie Sanders. Four years later, the choice is clear to both of us. We believe Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate who can bring together voters from across the political spectrum.

She has spent the past year building a grass-roots movement — with over one million individual donors and counting — and a national organization with over 1,000 staff spread across 31 states. She has built a broad coalition of support, bridging the more moderate and progressive segments in the party.

Her track record — as a consumer advocate and a senator from Massachusetts — has assured working families that she will be on their side. Her plans — for universal child care, lowering the costs of prescription drugs, ending gun violence, and more — have inspired so many to believe in a better future. Her vision of an America that works for everyone — not just the wealthy and well-connected — has resonated with voters across the Granite State and around the country.

She knows that big moneyed interests influence every decision made in Washington — and thus touch the lives of every American and the issues that are most important to them, whether that’s climate change or prescription drug costs, student loan debt or gun violence, jobs or national security.

Elizabeth has demonstrated that she can fight and win. Before the 2008 financial crisis, she conceived of and advocated for a federal agency that would hold financial institutions accountable and fight on behalf of consumers. Republicans and even some Democrats told her it would never happen. But she persisted — and won — all before ever holding elected office. That agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has gone on to return more than $12 billion to 29 million Americans.

Instead of giving up the fight after Republicans and Wall Street lobbyists made clear she would never run that agency, Elizabeth decided to run for public office in 2012. She challenged a popular, moderate, incumbent Republican in an improbable Senate run, in a state that had never elected a woman to the US Senate. Before she ran, she was told she wouldn’t win. She was down 17 points at the start of her race but on election night she defeated him by 7 points — a massive 24-point swing.

We have the opportunity to pick somebody who is compassionate, qualified, and willing to create policy based on all the stakeholders’ feedback, not just what a handful of consultants or donors think. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect someone who is ready to fight, and win.

Kathy Sullivan is former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. Ron Abramson is an attorney and activist.