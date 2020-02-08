During the ABC News-sponsored debate, former vice president Joe Biden summed up the risk presented by these two, poll-defined frontrunners. Senator Sanders of Vermont, said Biden, has “labeled himself” a “democratic socialist” — a gift Trump is already exploiting. And former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Buttigieg was “a mayor of a small city who has done some good things, but has not demonstrated he has the ability ... to get a broad scope of support,” including Blacks and Latinos. Note: Biden didn’t mention that Buttigieg is gay, which also factors into the electability equation, at least as much as gender does for Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg lead the Democratic presidential pack, according to New Hampshire tracking polls . But did anyone but their truest believers walk away from Friday night’s debate high with confidence that either one could beat President Trump?

Asked why Democrats shouldn’t be worried about nominating a socialist, Sanders replied, “Because Donald Trump lies all the time.” However, not this time, based on Sanders’ self-described political affiliation. With Sanders as the nominee, the country will face a stark choice. If the vote is strictly on character, Sanders has an edge. But if the choice is between a Trump-narrated tale of economic revival versus a Trump-narrated tale of economic collapse under a socialist regime, it’s hard to see how that ends with a Democrat in the White House.

But Sanders wasn’t pressed too hard on that. Instead, it was Buttigieg who came under the most fire from his elders, who are unhappy that a 38-year-old former mayor has turned himself into a contender.

Buttigieg remains an expert crafter of pretty platitudes, such as his call for “meeting the moment.” And Klobuchar continues to be the best at calling him out on the emptiness of them, or as she said during the debate, “OK, there you go. Meeting the moment — meeting the moment — we had a moment the last few weeks, Mayor, and that moment was these impeachment hearings.” Instead of meeting the moment, she pointed out that Buttigieg had said that “it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons.” When Buttigieg made that remark in Ames, Iowa, he went on to say no one should give into the temptation of walking away. But he failed to make that point during the New Hampshire debate. He also came unprepared to answer the challenge to his record on race relations during his tenure as mayor.

Asked about an increase of marijuana arrests of Blacks during his time as mayor, he noted that drug arrests were lower than the national average, and lower than the average in Indiana. Did he answer the question? “No,” said Warren bluntly. “You have to own up to the facts.”

How much will facts like that matter to New Hampshire voters? We will find out on Tuesday.

And what about these more recent facts? Trump proudly delivered a harshly partisan State of the Union address, and in a display of equally harsh partisanship, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proudly ripped it up. The Senate voted to acquit Trump on two counts of impeachment. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Mitt Romney courageously broke that nearly lockstep party vote by voting to convict on abuse of power. In response to it all, Trump showed the country a frightening, new level of vitriol and vengeance. Two witnesses from the impeachment inquiry against him were fired — Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union and Lt. Col Alexander S. Vindman, who served on the National Security Council.

During the debate, Klobuchar addressed impeachment and Romney’s bravery. And Biden called for the audience to rise in support of Vindman. Yet current polls don’t look promising for Biden or Klobuchar.

Go smoke on that.

