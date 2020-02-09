“You know, I’ll be honest, losing Iowa was a real kick in the nuts,” Biden replied, and went on to explain that he wasn’t worried about his chances because in states like South Carolina, “Joe Biden’s going to do what Joe Biden does best: Creep up from behind. Just when you think your lead is safe, my numbers are going to sneak up and surprise you with a nice, sweet kiss on the neck," he said, in reference to claims of women who have said Biden has touched them inappropriately.

Mikey Day portrayed ABC News anchor and debate moderator George Stephanopoulos and began by introducing the field of Democratic candidates as “future MSNBC contributors” before asking former “SNL" cast member Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden about his fourth place finish in Iowa.

After the Senate voted to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial, “Saturday Night Live” turned its attention to who might challenge him for president by parodying the Democratic debate ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary in its cold open.

Day’s Stephanopoulos then turned to former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, played by Colin Jost, to discuss who won Iowa after both he and Bernie Sanders claimed victory.

“Who do you think really won?” Stephanopuolos asked.

“Donald Trump,” Jost’s Buttigieg replied.

Larry David returned to his role as Bernie Sanders, mocking the technical issues that plagued the results of the Iowa caucuses.

"I can’t believe all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app. I have an idea for an app,” he said. “It’s called ‘no apps.’ No apps, no computers, no gadgets, no gizmos. You show up to your polling place, take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your ticket, you walk up to the counter and say to the guy, ‘Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.’”

Kate McKinnon as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke of her confidence heading into New Hampshire because she resonates with “New England moms who own big dogs and rock a fleece vest seven days out of the week.”

Rachel Dratch portrayed Amy Klobuchar and chimed in to remind viewers both she and Warren were endorsed by the New York Times, likening the two to Super Bowl halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

“Elizabeth Is J.Lo and I’m Shakira,” she said, before directing the tongue-flicking gesture known as Zaghrouta, or an expression of joy in Arab cultures, at Donald Trump.

In his closing statement, David as Sanders said he’s king of an “army of Internet trolls called 'Bernie Bros.”

“Could I stop them in their tracks? Of course. Should I? Yes. Will I? Eh.”

“I know that I sound like a bot that has studied human behavior by watching 100 hours of Obama’s speeches," Jost’s Buttigieg said in closing. "So let’s get #WhiteObama trending. And please, not ironically.”

The episode was hosted by RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Justin Bieber was the musical guest.

Watch the cold open here:













