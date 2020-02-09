A 22-year-old Brockton man was fatally shot outside his home Saturday night, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Ailson Barbosa was shot around 8:48 p.m. near 117 Belmont Ave., a Sunday statement from the DA’s office said.

Brockton police were alerted to the incident by a gunshot sound detection system. When they arrived, they found Barbosa near the stairwell in the building, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.