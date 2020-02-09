A 22-year-old Brockton man was fatally shot outside his home Saturday night, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.
Ailson Barbosa was shot around 8:48 p.m. near 117 Belmont Ave., a Sunday statement from the DA’s office said.
Brockton police were alerted to the incident by a gunshot sound detection system. When they arrived, they found Barbosa near the stairwell in the building, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Barbosa was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available
State Police detectives are investigating the incident. The DA’s office is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact State Police detectives at 508-894-2600.
