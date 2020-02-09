The woman told officers Santos was a mutual friend who had offered to drive her home after leaving a birthday party at a downtown club, police said. The woman said she was in the back seat of Santos’ car, but decided she wanted to order a rideshare instead and got out.

Tony Santos, 31, was arrested after fleeing police who responded to a report of the woman’s screams near 39 Winchester St. at about 3:19 a.m., police said in a statement.

A Dorchester man was arrested after he allegedly tried forcing a woman he had offered to drive home from downtown Boston into his car early Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Santos’ allegedly grabbed her and pushed her up against a brick wall before she called police, according to the statement.

While police inspected a black car with its motor running across the street from the woman, Santos’ allegedly jumped in and began driving off, refusing commands from officers to stop, police said. He fled to a private parking lot on Warrenton Street where he stopped and was arrested.

A second male was also present during the incident, and the woman initially told officers he had helped Santos grab her, but she later said he had disagreed with Santos and left the scene, according to the statement. Detectives are working to determine his involvement, said Officer James Moccia, a police spokesperson.

According to Moccia, the birthday party took place at Venu, the same nightclub Jassy Correia was at before she was kidnapped and later killed last year.

Santos is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, negligent driving, and speeding, police said. An arraignment date was not given.