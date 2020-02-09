Saturday night’s New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner, held in a cavernous sports arena, had the feel of a series of pep rallies for competing teams, with supporters of each candidate shouting over each other and cheering to outdo each other over the course of three hours.

Just three days before the first-in-the-nation primary — and likely for the last time before voters whittle down the field — 10 Democratic candidates for president pitched themselves to voters in one place, making jokes, telling stories, and ultimately pleading for support.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One more time, they came up one by one.

“I know there are differences in opinion in the room. I detect that,” Senator Bernie Sanders, who is polling in the front of the pack in New Hampshire, joked to the crowd. As if to prove his point, his supporters screamed and waved paper signs with lit-up pink letters spelling his name, while across the way, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s supporters, in St. Patrick’s Day-green T-shirts, sat unmoved and silent.

The McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner is an annual fundraiser for the state Democratic party. But this year, the sometimes staid event was particularly animated, taking place in the wake of still-spotty results from Iowa.

There were Dip n’ Dots and soft pretzels to eat, and a nearly empty vendor table for Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who is polling at less than 1 percent.

(“I thought Michael Bennett was a football player,” a man said as he walked past.)

Attendees wandered the arena halls, passionately pledging their allegiance to a candidate — or, in some cases, multiple candidates. Kathy Weibel, 77, posed in front of a life-size cardboard cut-out of Vice President Joe Biden as her husband snapped a photo.

But, she said, leaning forward conspiratorially, “To be honest, I haven’t quite made up my mind." In fact, she was carrying a Klobuchar green t-shirt and, hidden beneath her sweater, a pin for former MA governor Deval Patrick, whose campaign had provided her and her husband with free tickets to the event.

Once inside the arena, the crowd buzzed beneath a marquee that read “This is Shaheen Country." And indeed, Senator Jeanne Shaheen was the real star of the night, walking onstage to Tina Turner’s “The Best” and receiving an arena-wide standing ovation.

The candidate’s camps were colorful and competitive: supporters of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg donned canary yellow t-shirts and clacked hand-clappers, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s fans sported glow-in-the-dark bracelets and seafoam green shirts. Supporters of Andrew Yang, who wants the US government to give every American adult $1,000 each month, clustered in a third-floor balcony and dangled a gigantic thousand-dollar bill precariously over the edge.

And, of course, there were the die-hards. Oscar Salazar, 24, had traveled from New York to New Hampshire for the dinner, and wore a onesie printed both front and back with Sanders’s face.

“I call it a Bernsie,” Salazar said. “There were options, and then I just customized it a little bit.”

In the background, other Sanders fans shouted “Bernie can’t be bought! Bernie can’t be bought!”

“I feel a lot of energy coming from the Warren campaign,” Salazar said, nodding to the hundreds of Warren supporters to his right. “They’re staring us down.”

Across the way, Jani Rimpici, 56, wore a Pete t-shirt, a Pete knit cap, a Pete yellow pin, waved a Pete sign and clapped a Pete hand-clapper. She said she belongs to over 30 Facebook groups for Pete and had traveled to Iowa to help get out the vote there. Her husband, Rick, said he was a “lifelong Republican” but is now supporting Buttigieg.

“Pete speaks to me, not at me," Rick Rimpici said.

Each candidate had about 10 minutes to present his or her case before pounding music played them off the stage, like a Granite State rock and roll version of the Academy Awards.

Occasionally one candidate’s supporters would interact with another candidate’s speech, like when Buttigieg said “with a president this divisive, we cannot risk dividing American’s future further, saying that you must either be for a revolution or you must be for the status quo.” Sanders’s supporters, upon hearing “revolution,” stomped and cheered their approval of one.

The speeches were a mash-up of greatest hits from the campaign trail, with a few deviations: Biden quipped that in New Hampshire, “you know how to run elections”; Buttigieg compared South Bend to Manchester; Warren said it was exactly a year ago when Mitch McConnell "said those words that women have put on t-shirts, have embroidered on pillows, and have tattooed on their bodies: ‘nevertheless, she persisted!’”

There was, ultimately, one thing everyone agreed upon (aside from their deep love for Jeanne Shaheen).

“We must defeat Donald Trump. There is no choice," Biden said during his speech. His supporters stood and applauded. In a section over, Warren’s supporters stood and applauded. And across the arena, Buttigieg’s supporters stood and applauded as well.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.