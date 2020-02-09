Eric Jenness 33, of Plymouth, N.H., was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry southbound in New Hampton, N.H. around 10:25 a.m. when struck the 2017 Chevy Tahoe cruiser, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

A driver who crashed into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser Saturday had allegedly glanced down at his cell phone before striking the cruiser parked in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93, authorities said.

Trooper Kevin Raymond had parked the vehicle in the breakdown break while assisting another trooper at a crash.

Raymond’s " . . . attention was drawn to the sound of screeching tires as he observed a vehicle heading right for him and his cruiser. Having only a second or two to react Trooper Raymond jumped onto the cruiser running board,” the statement said. “[Jenness] had momentarily look down at his cell phone and when he looked back up he was heading for the cruiser and could not avoid crashing into to it.”

Advertisement

Jenness’ car slammed into the cruiser’s left rear door before stopping in the median, State Police said.

The trooper was not injured, but Jenness was treated for minor injuries at the scene, State Police said.

Interstate 93 northbound was partially shut after the crash, State Police said. Ashland and New Hampton firefighters and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

“Jenness was in violation of the “Use of Mobile Electronic Devices While Driving” law and the “Motorist Duties When Approaching Highway Emergencies” (Move Over) law,” the statement said.

No further information was released.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.