A Taunton man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor after he allegedly smashed into a car in Bridgewater early Saturday, trapping a 67-year-old woman inside, Bridgewater police said.
Richard Leonard 56, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. after he crossed a center line and struck the woman’s car at 1085 Pleasant St., Bridgewater police said in a statement. One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof.
“A 67-year-old woman from Bridgewater was found trapped in her vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200. Firefighters from the Bridgewater Fire Department used hydraulic tools to extricate her from the vehicle,” the statement said.
Leonard and the woman were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Leonard was issued a summons to appear in Brockton District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, police said.
The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office also responded to the crash, police said.
