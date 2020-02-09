A Taunton man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor after he allegedly smashed into a car in Bridgewater early Saturday, trapping a 67-year-old woman inside, Bridgewater police said.

Richard Leonard 56, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. after he crossed a center line and struck the woman’s car at 1085 Pleasant St., Bridgewater police said in a statement. One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof.

“A 67-year-old woman from Bridgewater was found trapped in her vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200. Firefighters from the Bridgewater Fire Department used hydraulic tools to extricate her from the vehicle,” the statement said.