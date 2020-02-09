The three victims were medically treated and released, according to police who are still searching for the suspect.

At about 3 a.m., Henniker police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4 Bridge St., according to a statement from Henniker police posted on the town’s Facebook page just after 9 a.m.

Three people were injured in a shooting near New England College in Henniker, N.H. early Sunday morning, sending the college into lockdown for hours, according to authorities.

New England College is directly across a small river, the Contoocook, from where the shooting took place.

The campus of New England College has been on lockdown since the early morning due to an “off-campus” incident, according to a dispatcher at the college’s campus safety center.

Advertisement

The school initiated the procedure at about 3:30 a.m., said the dispatcher, who declined to be identified because he had not been officially briefed on the incident. He said the lockdown was ongoing as of 8:30 a.m.

The college did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday morning.

New England College is a private liberal arts school in Henniker, N.H., a small town of of fewer than 5,000 residents near Concord.

This story is developing and will be updated.