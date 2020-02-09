Just 57 customers were still without power across Massachusetts Sunday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, after two days of outages caused by high winds.
On Friday, tens of thousands in the Bay State lost power after high winds toppled trees and utility poles, while all customers of a major Internet and telephone provider in Maine and New Hampshire lost the services due to damage from an ice storm.
Widespread outages continued Saturday, and the Internet provider, Spectrum, faced even more difficulties with millions of customers around the Northeast losing television, a spokeswoman said.
But with winds quieting as the weekend drew to a close, most of New England had lights back on by Sunday night.
