Kang Mei left his Quincy home at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday but never returned, Quincy and State police said in a statement Saturday night. He has been known to travel via the MBTA to go to Chinatown and Boston, but he usually returns midday, police said.

Quincy and State police have issued a silver alert for a missing 78-year-old man, officials said.

A silver alert is issued when a person with memory impairment is reported missing, according to state law.

Police described Mei as a five-foot-six Asian male who weighs about 120 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans and dark brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.