Quincy and State police have issued a silver alert for a missing 78-year-old man, officials said.
Kang Mei left his Quincy home at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday but never returned, Quincy and State police said in a statement Saturday night. He has been known to travel via the MBTA to go to Chinatown and Boston, but he usually returns midday, police said.
A silver alert is issued when a person with memory impairment is reported missing, according to state law.
#Missing #SilverAlert Kang Ming Mei, 78, last seen this morning at ~9am. Described as Asian male, 5’6, 120lbs, bro eyes, blk/gray hair. LSW blue jacket, blue jeans, dark brown shoes. Frq’s Chinatown/Boston and takes @MBTA Info? Pls contact QPD 617.479.1212 pic.twitter.com/KecJUJEWnB— Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) February 9, 2020
Police described Mei as a five-foot-six Asian male who weighs about 120 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans and dark brown shoes, police said.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.