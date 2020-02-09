fb-pixel
Kang Mei, 78, of Quincy.
Quincy and State police have issued a silver alert for a missing 78-year-old man, officials said.

Kang Mei left his Quincy home at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday but never returned, Quincy and State police said in a statement Saturday night. He has been known to travel via the MBTA to go to Chinatown and Boston, but he usually returns midday, police said.

A silver alert is issued when a person with memory impairment is reported missing, according to state law.

Police described Mei as a five-foot-six Asian male who weighs about 120 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans and dark brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.