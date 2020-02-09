A Waltham man who slipped and fell more than 300 feet down a cliff in Maine Saturday night was rescued in sub-zero temperatures and transported to a local hospital Sunday morning, according to state wildlife officials.
Robert Burns, 54, had driven his ATV with his nephew up Holt Hill in Dixfield, Maine. He was looking over a cliff called Bull Rock around 10:30 p.m. when he slipped and slid more than 300 feet to the cliff’s base, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
State game wardens arrived at the top of the hill after Burns’ nephew called 911. Wardens located Burns when he began calling for help, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The wardens found Burns lying in the snow, “severely injured” and drifting in and out of consciousness. His head, legs, and chest were injured, officials said.
Burns was loaded into a sled and carried to an ambulance around 2 a.m. He was then driven to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter that took him to Central Maine Medical Center.
A state official did not have information on the man’s condition as of late Sunday afternoon. Officials at Central Maine Medical Center could not immediately be reached.
No further information was immediately available.