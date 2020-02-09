A Waltham man who slipped and fell more than 300 feet down a cliff in Maine Saturday night was rescued in sub-zero temperatures and transported to a local hospital Sunday morning, according to state wildlife officials.

Robert Burns, 54, had driven his ATV with his nephew up Holt Hill in Dixfield, Maine. He was looking over a cliff called Bull Rock around 10:30 p.m. when he slipped and slid more than 300 feet to the cliff’s base, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

State game wardens arrived at the top of the hill after Burns’ nephew called 911. Wardens located Burns when he began calling for help, according to the statement.