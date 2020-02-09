Through the end of the Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Winner: Bernie Sanders

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest poll numbers ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday suggestdS Pete Buttigieg’s surge was halted by Senator Amy Klobuchar’s buzzy debate performance former vice president Joe Biden is headed down, and Senator Elizabeth Warren is stuck going nowhere.

Meanwhile, with two days before the primary, Senator Bernie Sanders has been in first place, or statistically tied for first place, in 32 consecutive New Hampshire polls going back three months.

That’s the same Bernie Sanders who won the 2016 New Hampshire primary by 22 percentage points.

Now consider what is happening on the campaign trail of late. Biden is attacking Buttigieg, who is responding to Biden. Klobuchar may get in some zingers on Buttigieg, too. Warren, meanwhile, is keeping a positive message and stressing her gender, as she did Saturday night in a speech in front of 7,000 in Manchester. And while Sanders might punch down a little at Buttigieg, few major candidates are punching at him, the frontrunner.

And if you think there’s time left for his competitors to take aim at the Democratic socialist, you wouldn’t really be right. There are no major events — no debates, no big forums — for candidates to go negative on Sanders. At this point, it is all about motivating hardcore supporters and convincing them to turn out. And do you know who has the most hardcore supporters, according to poll after poll? The ones who have made up their mind, aren’t going to change it, and will show up to vote no matter what?

Bernie Sanders.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.