In what became an impromptu press conference, with dozens of reporters seated around him as he paced the room of a downtown campaign office, the former vice president argued he was still the candidate who once warned Democrats not to become an internal firing squad. But he argued he needed to respond to Buttigieg’s distortion of his record.

“Oh common, man. This guy is not a Barack Obama,” Biden said when a reporter drew comparisons between Biden’s attacks on Buttigieg over his lack of experience in federal government to those of Hillary Clinton against Obama during his first presidential run in 2008.

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A fiery Joe Biden on Saturday lashed out at Pete Buttigieg, saying the former South Bend, Ind. was distorting Biden’s record and strongly objecting to a comparison of the young politician to Barack Obama.

“I want to get something straight, we did an awful lot of good things,” Biden said of his work as Obama’s vice president, touting the 2009 legislation to deal with the financial crisis that he helped pass and granted millions of dollars to South Bend and other cities across the country to try to spur an economic recovery.

Biden has been ramping up his critiques of Democratic rivals as his campaign tries to regain momentum after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses and sliding New Hampshire poll numbers. Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are battling for the polling lead ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Buttigieg took several shots at Biden at Friday’s presidential debate.

“Those accomplishments were significant because they met the moment,” he said of Biden and Obama’s legacy. “But now we have to be able to meet this moment.”

Biden’s campaign released an attack ad Saturday mocking Buttigieg’s mayoral experience as limited compared to his vice presidential record, and Biden also called out his rival by name on the stump.

The session with reporters came after Biden took shots at Buttigieg at an event for campaign canvassers and during a sharp, tight and at times emotional closing speech in Manchester that seemed to resonate more with voters than those he delivered in the final days of campaigning in Iowa.

“Mayor Pete, who is a good guy, likes to call me part of the old failed Washington,” Biden told a packed house at the Rex Theater. “Really? Was it a failure when I was in the Senate and got the Voting Rights Act passed for 25 years?”

The former vice president also touched on the personal struggles that have marked his life, his efforts to overcome childhood stuttering, the death of his son Beau to cancer and the car crash that took the lives of his first wife and daughter in the 1970s.

Echoing similar words from his speech, he closed the feisty question and answer session with reporters by taking on President Trump.

“I’ve been down politically and personally before..and I’ve gotten back up. I’ll be damned if I’m going to go down when the country is at stake here,” he said, echoing words that drew applause at the Rex Theater. “The country is at stake here.”

