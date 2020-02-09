Re “Baker turns to startups to fix traffic” (Chesto Means Business, Jan. 31): Good for Governor Baker for looking at all options. But let’s not kid ourselves that giving $250,000 in seed money for a high-tech incubator is going to fix things. We already know the real solution: We tax ourselves to fund a tremendous new mass transit infrastructure. It creates jobs, creates room for those who must drive, and keeps Boston growing. It’s a win-win-win, but can’t be discussed simply because the word “taxation” must not be spoken. The only question is how long we pretend we can’t talk about it before we actually get busy and do it.

Fritz Holznagel