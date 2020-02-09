The outrage we all feel when reading about the severely ill Pennsylvania cancer patient sentenced to a 10-month prison term (“Cancer Patient faces jail over $110,” Nation, Feb. 2) for stealing $110 worth of groceries is intense. While that particular situation is multilayered, it brings to our attention the immediate nonmedical needs that financially vulnerable cancer patients face during their treatment period.

At the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, this concern has risen to new heights, and we have developed a program for our hospital and its affiliates that addresses these immediate needs. Our approach is to respond quickly at point of care and without means-testing to provide needs related to transportation, seasonal clothing assistance, emergency child care, housing, and utility assistance, among other essential necessities. Our donors and caregivers have recognized that the stress of cancer can be somewhat ameliorated when a patient with financial hardship experiences relief in pressing items of everyday life.