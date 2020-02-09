Not only have Boston’s schools become resegregated, as reported by the Globe, but cities and towns across the Commonwealth remain residentially segregated as well. Leading Boston cultural institutions such as the symphony and fine arts museums still primarily attract white patrons in a city whose population is now more than 50 percent people of color.

In his sunny encomium to Massachusetts exceptionalism, Michael E. Porter gives short shrift to our state’s chronic racial segregation and wealth disparities ( “What Massachusetts can teach America,” Ideas, Feb. 2). With only the briefest mention, in his penultimate paragraph, that income “inequality remains too high,” Porter glosses over that Boston was found by the Brookings Institution in 2014 to be the “most income-unequal big city in America.”

Legacy habits of segregation are hard to change, but Porter’s Social Progress Index could be of greater help in our collective efforts to do so if it would highlight our unresolved social and economic challenges as much as our successes.

Jeff Stone

Milton





It’s not partisanship that causes US woes — it’s one party (guess which)

Michael Porter (“What Massachusetts can teach America”) gives a list of America’s challenges: “public education, affordable and accessible health care, discrimination, ineffective and divisive immigration policies, gun violence, and more.” He blames these problems on partisanship, but the real problem is Republicans.

Donald Trump nominated, and Senate Republicans confirmed, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, a dedicated opponent of public education. Republicans nearly succeeded in their attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Trump called white supremacists “good people” and separated immigrant families. Republicans consistently have refused to support even the mildest measures to reduce gun violence.

These problems are caused not by “a highly partisan political system” but rather by one party alone.

Ken Olum

Sharon





Let’s lead by adopting four-day workweek

Thank you for the excellent Massachusetts Works edition of Ideas last Sunday. I found the articles to be informative and forward-thinking, and I hope our state will continue to lead the country in social progress. One innovation I think we should embrace in continuing our role as a progressive leader: We should widely adopt the four-day workweek. If businesses and institutions in the Boston area moved to a four-day workweek, with the additional day off varying among employees, we could instantly reduce the city’s crippling traffic congestion, save energy, improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of people, and reduce carbon emissions. And it wouldn’t cost us a dime. In fact, Microsoft’s recent experiment in Tokyo with a four-day workweek yielded improved productivity. There is so much to gain and nothing to lose but traffic and pollution.

The five-day workweek is an archaic vestige of a pre-digital-revolution past. Boston led the American Revolution; let’s now lead the work revolution, too.

Natalie McKnight

Milton