NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Thailand’s prime minister says 27 people are dead, including the gunman who went on the bloodiest shooting spree in the country’s history.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that another 57 people have been wounded in the 16-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.
Authorities say a soldier angry over a financial dispute was behind the killings.
Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was fatally shot Sunday morning in a busy shopping mall where he was holed up overnight.