Supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”

Here’s a look at early winners in the 2020 Oscars:

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite”

Adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Live action short film: Marshall Curry, “The Neighbors’ Window”

Production design: “Once Upon a Time. . . in Hollywood”

Costume design: “Little Women”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”

Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)”

Supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”









Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss