Here’s a look at early winners in the 2020 Oscars:
Supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”
Animated feature film: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite”
Adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
Live action short film: Marshall Curry, “The Neighbors’ Window”
Production design: “Once Upon a Time. . . in Hollywood”
Costume design: “Little Women”
Documentary feature: “American Factory”
Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)”
Supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss