Tim Ritchie seems determined to celebrate the upcoming bicentennial for the Museum of Science in style — even if the party is 10 years away. The museum’s new president might need that time as he embarks on the most aggressive fund-raising campaign the museum has ever seen.

Even in a city as old as this one, there aren’t many organizations with a 200th birthday on the horizon.

Ritchie met with much of his 420-person staff, and separately with his board, soon after he started the job last week, taking over for interim chief Wayne Bouchard after longtime president Ioannis Miaoulis left a year ago. Ritchie has made it clear he wants the museum to set a bold new fund-raising goal, one that would easily surpass the nearly $300 million campaign the museum concluded five years ago.

He wants to significantly build on the museum’s $180 million endowment, to reduce its reliance on admissions revenue — memberships and day passes — to fund its nearly $50 million operating budget. He’s well aware of the negative publicity surrounding pressure on some of the staff to “upsell” to visitors. (The museum drew 1.4 million visits last year.) To Ritchie, those kinds of pressures are not unusual for any big-city science center that depends heavily on admissions revenue.

So how to lessen that dependence? By turning to philanthropy. The museum has had some success in this arena already. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, now a presidential candidate, donated $50 million in 2017, in recognition of the inspiration he received there as a kid growing up in Medford. Other key recent donors include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which is paying for field trips to the museum for Boston middle-school students, and Natick software firm MathWorks, which made the museum’s largest corporate gift so far with its $10 million donation to help bankroll renovations in the Blue Wing.

Ritchie will soon be on the hunt for bigger, bolder prizes.

“For our bicentennial, we need to establish a very significant goal,” Ritchie said. “It will be a big number. I can’t say [yet] what it will be, but it will be bigger than anything we’ve done before.”

For Ritchie, the priorities include increasing access to museum programs. Some ideas: reducing the price at the door, eliminating the costs of all school field trips, moving some programming into the communities. Along those lines, he wants the museum staff and board to answer one key question within the next 90 days: What will be the museum’s biggest contribution to society 10 years from now?

Ritchie also wants to expand the museum’s partnerships with the business community, with an eye toward improving science and math skills among kids. He also wants to bring more content into the museum from the corporate world.

Can Ritchie pull this off, coming to Boston as an outsider? By all accounts, he revitalized the Tech Interactive museum in San Jose, Calif., as its president, tapping into the remarkable wealth among the companies and individuals in Silicon Valley. Ritchie believes he can pull off something even more ambitious here.

The last time he lived in the Boston area he was studying for a master’s degree at the Harvard Kennedy School. He has since been struck by the city’s compact geography, combined with its outsized global impact. That compactness — everybody seems connected to each other, somehow — could prove invaluable in the upcoming campaign.

“Having come from Silicon Valley, I’m pretty sure there’s enough money [here] to do what we want to do, as long as we declare it in a bold way, and back it up,” Ritchie said.

BANK OF AMERICA, HILL HOLLIDAY PART WAYS

They say all good things must come to an end. The executives at Bank of America and ad agency Hill Holliday know something about that: The two companies are severing their two-decade-plus relationship later this year as the bank consolidates its work with French conglomerate Publicis, a rival of Hill Holliday parent IPG, and begins handling more marketing work in-house.

Employees at Hill Holliday learned the bad news last Monday. By Tuesday, the word was out in the trade pubs.

The bank’s relationship with Hill Holliday can be credited in part to Anne Finucane, the Bank of America executive who honed her business acumen at Hill Holliday before joining what was then Fleet Bank as its chief marketing officer in the mid-1990s. Finucane subsequently brought Hill Holliday on board as the bank’s ad agency. That relationship continued after Bank of America gobbled up Fleet in 2004 — and also through the Great Recession. (Finucane has moved up the ranks and is now vice chairman at the bank.)

The bank issued a statement crediting Hill Holliday with some of the most effective and memorable advertising in its history. The bank indicated that the decision to go with just one ad agency was a cost-cutting measure, to shave operating expenses.

Karen Kaplan, Hill Holliday’s chief executive, said she’s proud of the agency’s work for the bank, particularly in helping it rebound from the financial crisis. “Our motto is to leave things better than we found them,” Kaplan said, “and, in this case, with the strategic tools needed for the future focus on execution.”

FISH & RICHARDSON CHIEF TO STEP DOWN

The late Bob Hillman helped turn Fish & Richardson into a national firm known for its expertise in intellectual property law. But Peter Devlin, the firm’s chief executive for the past two decades and Hillman’s successor, helped turn it into an international powerhouse, adding six offices in his tenure, including locations in Germany and China.

Now Devlin is stepping down and for the first time the law firm will be run by an attorney who isn’t based in Boston. John Adkisson, a principal in the firm’s Minneapolis office, is slated to be elected the new chief executive at the firm’s annual meeting on Feb. 20.

For Devlin, this is the only law firm he’s ever worked at, arriving in 1987 from Raytheon. He said he’s not sure if he will stay in another role after helping with the transition, or move on to a consulting or nonprofit gig. One thing is for sure: He’ll spend more time with his family now that he’s no longer the boss of the 1,000-person firm.

What should Boston make of this shift? Devlin said there’s no reason to worry.

“We’ve never operated as a Boston-centric firm,” Devlin said. “It’s the oldest office in the firm, that’s just a matter of history. But we’re not going to miss a beat by having the president and CEO located in another office.”

LONGTIME TOURISM EXECUTIVE RETIRES

Another longtime Boston tourism leader is heading for retirement. One year after Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau chief executive Pat Moscaritolo packed his bags, director of leisure marketing Pam Frechette is following her former boss out the door.

Martha Sheridan, the bureau’s current chief executive, said the organization held a gathering on Thursday at the group’s offices to celebrate Frechette’s 28 years there. Frechette had been a key member of the group’s team and an important player behind events such as Dine Out Boston and Summer in the City.

"If you wanted something done you went to Pam,” Boch Center chief executive Joe Spaulding said in a statement. “She has made Boston a better place for both residents and visitors.”

A TIP TO REMEMBER

Speaking of the Boch Center, the organization’s big benefactor, auto magnate Ernie Boch Jr., lit up social media last week after he left a $5,000 tip for an unsuspecting waitress as the Seaglass restaurant in Salisbury — which she promptly shared on Facebook.

The memorable tip that Boch left for Jennifer Navaria was inspired by the recent $2,020 tip left by actor Donnie Wahlberg at an IHOP in Illinois, a high-profile nod to the “2020 Tip Challenge.” Boch wrote on the invoice: “Your move, Donnie.”

A spokeswoman said Boch hadn’t heard from Wahlberg as of Monday. But someone else sure noticed: Retired car dealer Greg Howe, who happens to be a regular at the Stoneforge Tavern in Raynham.

Spurred by Boch’s generosity, Howe left a $5,100 tip for waitress Linda Gouvalaris on a $10 bill. “It’s not something you think is ever going to happen to you, that’s for sure,” she told the Enterprise of Brockton. “I’ve never won even on a scratch ticket.”

