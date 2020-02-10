As anyone who follows her on Instagram knows, Mindy Kaling is obsessed with fashion, often posing for glamour shots in her Kardashian-esque walk-in closet. The actress-writer-producer put her good taste to work at the Oscars, hitting the red carpet in a gorgeously draped one shoulder gown in goldenrod. Topping off the look was a diamond necklace of the sort that comes with its own security guard. Glittering statement jewelry was a very much a trend at the Academy Awards Sunday, but perhaps no one wore it so well.

Regina King owned the red carpet at last year’s Oscars in a gorgeous white strapless dress and went home with the Best Supporting Actress statue for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” On Sunday, the Oscar presenter and “Watchman” star bested the fashion field once again in a stunning blush-colored gown with an asymmetrical neckline and long peplum skirt. King was one of the first big stars to arrive at the Dolby Theatre for Hollywood’s big night, and it was hard to imagine anyone looking more splendid.





Julia Louis-Dreyfus the Oscars Sunday night. Amy Sussman/Getty

As an actress and comedian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus never shies away from a challenge. For seven seasons on HBO’s “Veep," she played Selina Meyer, surely the most acerbic and least likable politician ever to grace the small screen. Next up, she stars Will Ferrell in “Downhill," a dark marital comedy — opening Valentine’s Day — from Jim Rash, Manchester-by-the-Sea native Nat Faxon, and “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong. The actress’s challenge at the Oscars Sunday night? Donning a form-fitting slate blue slip dress for the red carpet. As usual, she was a smashing success.





Greta Gerwig attends the Academy Awards on Sunday. Amy Sussman/Getty

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” has been a triumph —dazzling critics and audiences alike and earning a plethora of Oscar nominations. But the director’s olive drab frock was sadly less so. Between the hue and the carpet-sweeping fringe, the gown recalled nothing so much as Carol Burnett, circa 1976, wearing those green velvet curtains. But enough about that. Let’s focus instead on Gerwig’s incredible run these past few years, with two outstanding films — “Little Women” and the breathtaking “Lady Bird” — nominated for Best Picture.

Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it comes to style, Janelle Monae can do no wrong, and her weird and wonderful red carpet ensemble Sunday night only underscored that fact. Encrusted with crystals, the gown, from Ralph Lauren Collection, was part sci-fi princess, part Grace Jones badass, and altogether one of a kind. Leave it to the “Harriet” actress to go with the most memorable look of the night.





Brie Larson arrives for the 92nd Oscars on Sunday night. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Shades of pink were everywhere at the 2020 Academy Awards, and the Celine gown worn by actress Brie Larson was no exception. With its plunging neckline, close-fitting cape, and thigh-high slit, the look was a knock out, down to the delicate diamond that managed to complement rather than compete.

















Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.