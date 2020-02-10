At a glittery Oscar bash in Hollywood Sunday night, Kraft seemed to double down on that sentiment.

LOS ANGELES — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made it clear that he wants star quarterback Tom Brady to remain in New England, saying in a January interview: “I love the young man like he’s part of my family.”

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg at Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020.

On the red carpet at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, Kraft kept it short and sweet when asked if Brady will stay or go when his contract expires in March.

“You know what I want,” Kraft said.

If the Patriots and the six-time Super Bowl winner do not reach an agreement for a new contract by March 17, his current contract will be void and, on March 18, Brady will be free to negotiate with other teams.

Kraft, 78, looked sharp in a black suit paired black glitter Nike sneakers at the event. His girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, 45, wore an elegant floor-length Alexander McQueen gown.

Kraft, who regularly attends John’s annual Oscar party fundraiser, said he does anything he can to support the legendary singer, who on Sunday won an Oscar for "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” a song he co-wrote with longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin for the film “Rocketman.”

The movie, a biopic about Elton John’s tumultuous personal life and storied career, has made nearly $200 million at the box office. Taron Egerton stars as John, and Jamie Bell plays Taupin.

(From left) Singer Sir Elton John, David Furnish and songwriter Bernie Taupin attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, Calif. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve been friends with Elton since I bought the [former Foxboro Stadium] out of bankruptcy back in the ’80s. He did the first concert there in 1988 and that’s when we became friends,” Kraft said, adding that John is a “huge Patriots fan.”

Kraft said when he arrived at the event (prior to the Oscar winners being announced) that he had his “fingers crossed” that John would win in the “best song” category, which he did. It was the first Oscar win for Taupin, who has been John’s writing partner for more than five decades.

John’s annual gala, held at West Hollywood Park, raised more than $6.4 million on Sunday for the global effort to end AIDS. English singer Sam Fender was the evening’s musical guest, and hosting the festivities were “Queer Eye” cast members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk.

(From left) Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Other celebrities in attendance included Billy Porter, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum, Jane Seymour, Billy Zane, Taye Diggs, Donatella Versace, and Needham’s Aly Raisman.

John said winning the Academy Award with Taupin was special, since he takes great pride in their lifelong collaboration and friendship that began in 1967 and has “only gotten stronger” through the years.

Taupin said “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is unique and meaningful.

“Normally when you write a song for a movie, it’s a song for a movie," he said. "In this situation, it was a song that we wrote for a movie that was about us, and that made it totally different. So it makes it way more special — and way more special to get this after 53 years.”