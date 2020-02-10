Around 8:30 p.m., the Holyoke Fire Department responded to investigate collapsing bricks at an apartment at 145 Essex St., according to Captain Kevin Cavagnac. Firefighters found a “large pile of masonry debris” on the sidewalk next to the building, caused by the collapse of approximately 30 feet of a parapet, a low wall alongside the roof.

Twenty apartments were affected by the collapse, with their residents being displaced, Cavagnac said. The landlord arranged for the residents to stay at a hotel in West Springfield until repairs are made.

The parapet collapsed due to a lack of maintenance, according to Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian Cote. Residents in the remaining 10 apartments of the building were allowed to stay and are not at risk.

No injuries were reported, Cavagnac said. Two cars on the street were damaged by the falling debris.

