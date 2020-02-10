An 83-year-old man was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a boat tank he was cutting up for scrap exploded at his home in Plymouth Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

At 3:12 p.m., Plymouth firefighters responded to a report of the explosion at 1397 State Road, Chief Edward Bradley said. The man was cutting up a 6-foot long boat fuel tank with a grinder when a spark ignited fumes, causing the fire and explosion, which threw him approximately 12 feet in the air.

The man was brought to Manomet Fire Department with lacerations to the face, facial swelling, and burns, Bradley said. A MedFlight helicopter then brought him to the hospital in Boston.