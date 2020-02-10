On Jan. 30, a Watertown resident who was out on a walk on the California Street side of the river found the bag about eight feet from the shore, officers said. The bag had been weighted down by a large rock and sat just below the dam, officials said.

Watertown Animal Control is looking for information on a dead cat that was found inside a trash bag weighted down with a rock in the Charles River, authorities wrote on Facebook.

Officers said the tortoiseshell cat had a unique tan strip running from its forehead to its noise. It was also extremely thin, they said.

“I am unsure at this time if the cat was deceased at the time it was thrown into the river,” Animal Control Officer Karen O’Reilly said. “Unless I get a lead, I cannot get approval to do a necropsy/autopsy.”

If you saw anything suspicious in the area within the two weeks leading up to the discovery of the cat, or have information about the cat, call animal control officers at 617-972-6446 #2 or email O’Reilly at koreilly@watertown-ma.gov.

