According to the official Twitter account maintained by Keolis, Worcester line train 502 — which was scheduled to depart at 5:15 a.m. — was delayed up to 20 minutes “due to a signal issue.”

Commuters west of Boston dealt with slow rides into Boston during the Monday morning commute due to problems with track signals and mechanical issues on trains operated by Keolis Commuter Services for the MBTA.

Signal issues then continued for the Worcester and Framingham line trains through the morning commute.

Passengers on the Needham line were seeing delays, but for a different reason: due to a “mechanical issue.”

Advertisement

Delays also were reported on the Greenbush line south of Boston due a problem getting the right equipment to the station in time for scheduled departure. Train 070 left late and train 076 had fewer cars, which Keolis warned meant “less seating capacity.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.