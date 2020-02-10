A dog came to the rescue when it alerted its owner of a blaze at a neighbor’s house in Westborough early Monday, fire officials said.

Around 2:33 a.m., Westborough fire responded to the fire on Hundreds Road, Chief Patrick Purcell said. The fire started on the deck and extended into the home by the time firefighters arrived, but it didn’t spread far thanks to one trusty pet in the neighborhood behind the house that saw the blaze.

“The dog started barking excessively and woke its own owner up, who could see the fire through the woods,” Purcell said. “The neighbor then walked over to the house and alerted the resident.”