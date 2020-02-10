Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was fatally shot in Uphams Corner in Dorchester on Friday evening, officials said.
The man, Andrew Farley of Dorchester, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near 566 Columbia Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a statement. Farley was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Boston police did not have any information on Sunday evening about arrests related to the incident, according to Officer James Moccia.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Boston Police Department.