A logging truck left the roadway and crashed along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Stockbridgeon Sunday, leaving the driver dead, according to State Police.

The truck, which was heading west, was found in a gully in the median of the highway after crashing around 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

Roger Tetreault, a 73-year-old from Wales, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.