Nearly two years after a devastating nor’easter filled streets with feet of water and caused massive power outages in towns along the coast, Duxbury will receive over $8 million for costs incurred during the storm, officials said.

With $6.1 million coming directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the grant will offset the money the town spent repairing seawalls destroyed during the nor’easter, according to a statement from FEMA. The rest of the money will be provided by non-federal sources.

Through the Public Assistance Grant program, FEMA reimburses communities across the country for taking immediate action or for recovery efforts caused by natural disasters, the statement said.