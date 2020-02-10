Nearly two years after a devastating nor’easter filled streets with feet of water and caused massive power outages in towns along the coast, Duxbury will receive over $8 million for costs incurred during the storm, officials said.
With $6.1 million coming directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the grant will offset the money the town spent repairing seawalls destroyed during the nor’easter, according to a statement from FEMA. The rest of the money will be provided by non-federal sources.
Through the Public Assistance Grant program, FEMA reimburses communities across the country for taking immediate action or for recovery efforts caused by natural disasters, the statement said.
Advertisement
On March 2 and March 3, 2018, towns along the coast were hit hard by the nor’easter. More than 400,000 people across the state lost power, with large-scale outages in the South Shore and Cape Cod areas.
In Duxbury, excavators and truckloads of large boulders worked to stabilize shorelines, with an estimated 50 feet of seawall broken. Several areas of the seawall were breached as waves crashed into the side. Streets flooded with up to 4 feet of water, causing firefighters to bring some children to school in a high-water rescue truck.
In 2018, Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read described the sea wall system in place as “in the process of failing."
“We have massive, massive destruction to our infrastructure here,” Read said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.