The fake sports resume for daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, filed Friday in US District Court in Boston, says she finished in 14th place at the Head of the Charles Regatta in 2017 and in 11th place at the iconic race in 2018, among other accolades. None if it’s true, according to prosecutors, who allege that Olivia and her sister had never participated in crew when their applications were submitted to the University of Southern California.

Federal prosecutors have filed the bogus rowing credentials submitted to USC on behalf of Hollywood star Lori Loughlin’s younger daughter, as Loughlin prepares for trial in the closely watched college admissions cheating scandal.

But the siblings were accepted to the university as rowing recruits, the government alleges, after Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters admitted. The couple has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies, and USC confirmed in October that the young women no longer attend the university.

A profile submitted to a USC subcommittee for prospective athletes said falsely that Olivia competed in crew as a coxswain, with skills including “Awareness, organization, direction and steering."

“USC has four boats which require 4 coxswains along with 2 back-ups,” the resume says. “[Redacted] would be [sic] fill the position of our #3 boat. Her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat. Division I rowing programs use scholarships for the oarsmen but rarely with scholarship [sic] a coxswain. Although [redacted]'s non-scholarship she is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

The reference to Olivia’s older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, is also false, according to prosecutors, who allege that Isabella, though presented to USC as a crew recruit, never rowed for the school. Neither daughter has been charged with a crime.

A trial date for Loughlin and her husband hasn’t been set, although the feds are aiming for October.





