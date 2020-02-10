Thirty guests at the Fairfield Inn in Auburn were relocated after a fire broke out in the hotel’s attic Sunday night, officials said.

Nobody was injured but the hotel at 718 Southbridge St. is closed until further notice, according to statements posted to the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building around 8:30 p.m. A fire was discovered in the attic of the three-story building and was under control within an hour, according to the department’s posts. A fan unit from the Sutton Fire Department was brought in to clear out the smoke.