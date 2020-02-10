“This landmark agreement is a major milestone in our collective efforts to address PCB contamination in the Housatonic River, and we are looking forward to more comprehensive and faster cleanup activity in the river,” said Dennis Deziel, the EPA’s regional administrator in New England. “The cleanup will achieve the goal of protecting human health and the environment and ensures that the Housatonic River and its floodplain are restored and preserved as an asset to the community.”

The settlement, facilitated by the US Environmental Protection Agency, also allows the Boston-based company to dispose much of the contaminated sediment in a facility near the river, a compromise with local communities that General Electric had sought for years.

After years of litigation over a massive amount of toxic chemicals it dumped into the Housatonic River, General Electric Co. on Monday agreed to pay communities in Western Massachusetts $63 million and immediately begin a multimillion-dollar project to remove the pollution.

The agreement comes after the company contested a previous EPA plan that would have required it to spend an estimated $613 million to remove massive amounts of the polychlorinated biphenyls that a company plant in Pittsfield dumped in the river from the 1930s until 1977. PCBs, toxic chemicals that were eventually banned by the federal government, were once ubiquitous as coolants and insulating fluids.

The company has already paid for a major cleanup of two miles of the river closest to the plant, which was part of a series of series of projects GE says has already cost it more than $500 million.

But contaminated soil still stretches across more than 400 acres along 10.5 miles of the river and its floodplains between Pittsfield and Lenox. The Housatonic runs nearly 150 miles from Western Massachusetts through Connecticut to Long Island Sound.

Under the agreement, the most toxic sediment will be shipped to licensed hazardous waste landfills outside Massachusetts, as had long been sought by the adjacent towns.

EPA officials said the agreement will require more of the contaminated sediment to be removed than the agency had previously called for, reducing the amount of sediment that will remain in the river by one-third. Some of the less contaminated sediment will be stored in a new facility at a gravel pit in Lee.

The agreement also calls for the destruction of two dams on the Housatonic and the removal of sediment behind other dams on the river.

In a statement, Roger Martella, director of environmental issues at GE, said he hopes the agreement would bring “certainties to the parties.”

“This agreement makes good on our longstanding commitment to a comprehensive cleanup of the Housatonic ... that fully protects the environment,” he said. “We look forward to working with our partners to implement this project without delay.”

When asked how much the project would ultimately cost the company, officials declined to comment.

Matthew Pawa, a Newton lawyer who represented Lee, Lenox, and other towns along the Housatonic, said the agreement was negotiated by EPA officials in Boston “without political interference” from administrators in Washington D.C.

“The settlement is the product of a long and complex mediation in which the five towns made cleaning up the river as soon as possible their top priority and repeatedly stood their ground,” he said. “Cleanup of the PCBs will now begin much sooner and be much more extensive than anything previously proposed by US EPA.”

He added: “Time will tell whether GE makes good on its intentions.”

Environmental advocates have railed against EPA’s previous order, as not going for enough to reduce the pollution. They have complained that it would have left a significant amount of PCBs in the river.

But many of them praised the new agreement.

“We feel that this agreement is our best opportunity to have a much more thorough remediation to protect the environment for wildlife,” said Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team.

She noted that the agreement provides for studies to determine the impact of the PCBs on wildlife.

"Amphibians who use vernal pools for breeding appear to be especially sensitive to PCBs, so we feel it is important to remediate these unique habitats carefully,” she said.

Officials at Mass Audubon, which owns a 250-acre wildlife sanctuary along the Housatonic, called the agreement “the most protective option with regard to both human heath and the environment.”

“The Housatonic River is one of our most important natural resources … but right now it harbors toxic materials,” said Stephen Hutchinson, regional director of Mass Audubon. “This agreement to clean the river will allow us to reclaim it.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.