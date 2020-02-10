A 20-year-old Maine man is under arrest in New Hampshire on murder charges for allegedly killing a 46-year-old woman at the address of the Timberland boot company in Stratham.
A motive for the murder was not disclosed.
Robert Pavao is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood on second degree murder charges, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office.
Pavao, 20, is a resident of Berwick, Maine, authorities said.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin.
An autopsy by the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office is scheduled for Monday.
Law enforcement responded to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. The address is the site of Timberland’s US headquarters.
A company spokeswoman did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Monday morning.
