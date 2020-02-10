A New Hampshire man who was found dead in a garage filled with carbon monoxide Saturday has been identified, the State Fire Marshal and Candia Police Chief said in a joint-statement.

Kenneth “Dick” Nelson, 77, of Candia, N.H., started a generator inside of an enclosed garage on his property when his neighborhood lost power during a storm Friday, officials said. After the generator had been running for several hours, Nelson went back inside the garage at some point early Saturday to turn it off, officials said.

Exhaust from the generator had poured into the garage and filled it with carbon monoxide. After Nelson turned the generator off, officials said he collapsed from the deadly gas and died.