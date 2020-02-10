A New Hampshire man who was found dead in a garage filled with carbon monoxide Saturday has been identified, the State Fire Marshal and Candia Police Chief said in a joint-statement.
Kenneth “Dick” Nelson, 77, of Candia, N.H., started a generator inside of an enclosed garage on his property when his neighborhood lost power during a storm Friday, officials said. After the generator had been running for several hours, Nelson went back inside the garage at some point early Saturday to turn it off, officials said.
Exhaust from the generator had poured into the garage and filled it with carbon monoxide. After Nelson turned the generator off, officials said he collapsed from the deadly gas and died.
An autopsy that was conducted on Sunday found that Nelson had died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is difficult to detect without proper equipment. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, weakness, confusion, blurred vision, shortness of breath, or loss of consciousness, officials said.
If you are experiencing these symptoms, go outside and call 911.
New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi said residents should make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and other buildings on their properties. If you are going to use a generator, keep it in a well-ventilated area or, ideally, outside of your home at least 10 feet away from any openings to buildings, Parisi said.
