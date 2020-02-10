A not guilty plea was entered on Santos’s behalf. Should he post bail, he must stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses and submit to GPS monitoring, among other conditions.

Tony A. Santos, 31, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and failure to stop or yield, according to legal filings.

A Dorchester man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in downtown Boston early Sunday was held on $7,500 cash bail at his arraignment Monday, records show.

Advertisement

His lawyer, Patrick Madden Gioia, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. Gioia said in court Monday that Santos “had no intent to kidnap this person. His intent was to make sure she got home safely,” WCVB-TV reported.

Santos was arrested after fleeing police who responded to a report of the woman’s screams near 39 Winchester St. at about 3:19 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

The woman told officers that Santos was a mutual friend who had offered to drive her home after leaving a birthday party at a downtown club, police said. The woman said she was in the back seat of Santos’ car, but decided she wanted to order a rideshare instead and got out.

Santos’ allegedly grabbed her and pushed her up against a brick wall before she called police, according to the statement.

While police inspected a black car with its motor running across the street from the woman, Santos’ allegedly jumped in and began driving off, refusing commands from officers to stop, police said. He fled to a private parking lot on Warrenton Street where he stopped and was arrested.

Police said the birthday party took place at Venu, the same nightclub Jassy Correia visited before she was kidnapped and killed last year.

Advertisement

Louis D. Coleman III, formerly of Providence, is charged federally with causing Correia’s death.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.