On Nov. 1, 2013, following a confrontation at Fadeaway Barber Shop on Chandler Street, Eduardo Montero, formerly of Worcester, allegedly shot Eliezer Rivera, 30, in the chest, the statement said. Rivera was brought to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

“This arraignment is the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. in a statement.

A 42-year-old man was ordered held without bail in Worcester Superior Court on Monday for the murder of a Worcester man at a barbershop in the city in November 2013, officials said.

On Aug. 12, 2015, Montero was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, the statement said.

In 2019, Montero was arrested by authorities in his native Dominican Republic after being at large since the shooting, the statement said. He was returned to the US on Friday, accompanied by US Marshals.

“I want to thank authorities in the Dominican Republic for their arrest of Mr. Montero and the U.S. Marshals in facilitating his return to face justice," Early said in the statement.

In the statement, Early credited Worcester police with identifying Montero as the suspect and thanked his staff for their work during the extradition process.

Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon will prosecute the case, according to the statement.