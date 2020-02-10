Harris, who loved ones called Keni, worked hard for her two children, her sister Chala Harris wrote in a GoFundMe post . In the fall of 2018, she was able to buy a house on a quiet Brockton street that she hoped would be a home for her kids.

MBTA bus driver Sanyi K. Harris was the dedicated mother of twins who had celebrated their 21st birthday just one week before their mother died in a crash at the Quincy Center Station busway on Saturday, her family said,

Sanyi Kenitra Harris, an MBTA bus driver killed in an accident at the Quincy Center Station busway Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in an undated photo.

“Keni pushed through the limitations that others gave her," Chala Harris wrote. "Keni made a pledge to herself to provide and supply her children with a stable and loving life. Keni always showed up to work with the motivation and drive to do the job assigned to her. The compassion she had to provide for her family gave her the strength to push forward and ensure her children and her loved ones, never went without.”

The family is now raising money hoping that Harris’ children will be able to afford to stay in the home.

Little information has been released about the crash that killed Harris, 45.

First responders were called to the busway at Quincy Center Station about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. A woman had been pulled from under a bus, Quincy firefighters said Saturday. She was later pronounced dead.

State Police troopers assigned to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey are investigating her death, as they do every other unattended death in the county, a spokesman said Sunday. Investigators do not suspect foul play, a spokesman for Morrissey said.

In a statement released by a lawyer, Harris’ family members said they will be waiting to see what the investigation reveals.

“We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with Sanyi’s untimely passing,” family members said in a statement released by their lawyer, Richard Gedeon.

The Boston Carmen’s Union, which represents bus drivers, train operators, and other Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority staff, posted a tribute to Harris on its website Saturday.

“We’re sure today was like any other for our union sister. She punched in, worked hard to get her riders safely to their destinations, and looked forward to going home at the end of her shift," the union wrote. "Sadly, she did not make it home, which underscores the dangers inherent in the type of work we do.”

Globe Correspondents Jeremy C. Fox and Breanne Kovatch contributed reporting.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.