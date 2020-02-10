Bluebikes, which is operated by Lyft, currently provides bicycles and a network of docking stations in Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Everett, and the city of Boston, which owns the system.

Both programs are being funded by Workforce Transportation Program grants offered by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

Newton is rolling out two new transportation programs for local commuters: The city will join the regional Bluebikes service, and will launch a new shuttle to connect Wells Avenue to some local transit stops.

Stefanie Seskin, the active transportation director for Boston, said last fall the city is looking for ways to serve more people.

Newton will receive $80,000, from the grant and will be matched with an additional $20,000 in city money, according to Fuller.

Fuller said the city would get five docking stations for the bikeshare program.

Nicole Freedman, Newton’s director of transportation planning, said in an e-mail that the city will work with Bluebikes to determine the locations that make the most sense for issues like network connectivity, demand, and feasibility. An additional public process will take place as required, she said.

Bluebikes will replace the Lime bikeshare service, which had operated in Newton and more than a dozen other communities as part of a regional program that began in 2018.

Lime’s service did not use docking stations; instead, Lime provided bicycles that customers could find and use with the help of a mobile app.

A Lime spokesman told the Globe on Monday that it would not be renewing the contract to provide bike share services for the program. Lime riders with money in their accounts can contact the company’s customer service team about refunds, he said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.