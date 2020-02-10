Boston police on Monday identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot last week on Magnolia Street in Dorchester.
In a statement, police identified the victim as Admilson Ribiero, who was gunned down shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 149 Magnolia St.
No arrests have been reported.
“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said. “Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).”
Trauma specialists are also available to help residents affected by the deadly violence.
“If you find yourself in need of emotional support or needing to talk to someone about distressing events in your community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma,” the statement said.
