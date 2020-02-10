The e-mail arrived the same day I had written , only half-jokingly, that if Mitt Romney had done anything by becoming the first senator in history to vote to convict an impeached president of his own party, he had made it easy for the Profile in Courage judges.

In what was either coincidental or providential, right after a pair of senators showed admirable political courage, Caroline Kennedy, the former US ambassador to Japan, sent out a mass e-mail, soliciting nominations for the Profile in Courage award given in memory of her father, the murdered president John F. Kennedy.

In response, I heard from many readers who received the same e-mail, readers who lauded both Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and Utah Republican, and Doug Jones, the Democrat from Alabama.

Some suggested Jones showed even more courage than Romney, as Jones has to face voters in a deeply red state next fall. Some pundits believe Jones, who barely won a special election in 2018 against a Bible-thumping Republican who had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, cost himself his reelection by voting to convict Trump while representing a state which is second only to Wyoming in its approval of Trump.

But it seems to go against the spirit of what Romney and Jones did to try to ascribe a hierarchy of virtue. Both men knew they would be inviting a boatload of scorn, and both men followed their consciences anyway.

Romney certainly knew what he was in for.

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced,” Romney said on the Senate floor. “I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?”

Romney had to wait only a few hours to hear that “abuse from the president” — first in tweets (what else?), then a day later at the National Prayer Breakfast, where all those good Christians listened to the president say, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Later, during an impromptu session with his supporters in the East Room of the White House, Trump went on a rant and was more specific about Romney, questioning the senator’s Mormon faith and suggesting Romney used his faith as a “crutch.”

Clearly, as Senator Susan Collins of Maine had predicted, Trump has learned a lesson. But it was not the lesson Collins had imagined. Instead it was a lesson he learned from the execrable Roy Cohn, who holds the dubious distinction of having worked for both Trump and Senator Joseph McCarthy: attack, and never apologize.

Charlie Pierce, formerly of this newspaper, now of Esquire, put Jones’s political courage into an important historical and human context. As a prosecutor, Jones won convictions against the racists who blew up the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in 1963, killing four Black schoolgirls.

“What did people expect?” Pierce wrote. “That Doug Jones would be afraid? That a guy who faced down the Klan ... would shrink from his constitutional duty in the face of some angry tweets and the possible loss of his Senate seat?”

Doug Jones talked, poignantly, about that case the last time he was at the Kennedy Library. I hope he gets to talk about it again, later this year, if he and Mitt Romney take the stage together, as they should, admirable symbols of bipartisan decency in an ugly era of hyperpartisan stone-throwing.

There’s plenty of room on the stage in the library on Columbia Point. In fact, there’s so much room they could easily fit another with Jones and Romney if the judges so decide. But, then, Susan Collins played it safe and cut what is, for her, by now a familiar profile. It is not one of courage.

Now the only judges she has to worry about are the voters in Maine.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.