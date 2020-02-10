Both developments were approved by Newton officials in 2018, and each will receive more than $3 million in Community Preservation Act funding, according to Fuller. The housing authority project will also get $625,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, she said.

One project is overseen by the Newton Housing Authority and the other by the nonprofit 2Life Communities, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

A pair of senior housing developments in Newton will create 123 new units after the state Department of Housing and Community Development last week awarded low income housing tax credits to support the projects, the agency said in a statement.

The housing authority’s Haywood House will be a 55-unit senior housing building next to the Jackson Gardens senior public housing development on JFK Circle in Nonantum, Fuller said.

Thirty-two units will be for seniors with incomes less than 60 percent of the area median income, the state agency said, with 11 of those reserved for seniors below 30 percent of the area median income.

The area median income in Newton and surrounding area is about $80,000 for a single person, according to the city.

The 2Life Communities project will add 68 new units to the existing Golda Meir campus near Route 16 and the Woodland MBTA stop, according to Fuller.

Fifty of the new units will be restricted for seniors earning less than 60 percent of the area median income for Newton, the state agency said, and 20 of those units reserved for seniors earning less than 30 percent of the area median income.

When completed, Golda Meir will feature 267 total units for seniors, the state agency said.

The tax credits for the projects in Newton were part of a larger package of funding for housing that were awarded last week by the department, the agency said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

