Police plan to charge three people who allegedly threw rocks into traffic along Route 3 in Billerica on Sunday, causing one person to suffer minor injuries, according to State Police.

An investigation began after a driver called police to say that a rock had struck the windshield of his commercial vehicle as he drove north near exit 27 around 8:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries from flying glass.