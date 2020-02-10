Police plan to charge three people who allegedly threw rocks into traffic along Route 3 in Billerica on Sunday, causing one person to suffer minor injuries, according to State Police.
An investigation began after a driver called police to say that a rock had struck the windshield of his commercial vehicle as he drove north near exit 27 around 8:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries from flying glass.
Another person, who was not injured, later reported that his car was struck by a rock in the same area.
Two 17-year-old boys from Billerica and Burlington, and a 19-year-old man from Wilmington were found nearby and questioned by police. All three will be summonsed to court on various charges, police said.
