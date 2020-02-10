Supporters lined up for blocks outside the city’s convention center, with some even camping out 24 hours in advance , despite the chilly weather. A rap song imploring listeners to “Drain the swamp!” pounded from a boombox on the street. Vendors sold pink “Women for Trump” T-shirts, red Trump 2020 pins, and T-shirts featuring the President holding up both middle fingers, above the words “Impeach this!”

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Trump supporters in red "Make America Great Again” gear flocked to Manchester on Monday night for what promised to be a raucous rally and, perhaps more significantly, an epic troll of the Democratic party. The President’s visit practically shut down the center of a city where Democratic presidential candidates are desperately vying for voters in the final day before the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday.

“It is so uplifting,” said Lynda Payette, 65, a fan of the President since 2016. Payette, who is from Bethlehem, N.H., carried a giant cardboard sign with a glittery red heart addressed to Trump and wore a Rosie the Riveter pin with Trump’s face superimposed over Rosie’s. “It’s so much positive energy,” Payette said.

Some attendees said they had been following the Democratic primary, while others said they hadn’t bothered to.

“They’re not going to get very far, in my opinion,” Victoria Gouldrup, 20, said of the President’s potential Democratic rivals. Gouldrup had wrapped a white Trump 2020 flag around her shoulders to stay warm. It was her first time attending a Trump rally; she and a friend had been waiting in line for about two hours. Still, her spirits were high.

“I’m excited, especially after he got acquitted last week,” Gouldrup said, referring to Trump’s acquittal in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Ahead of Gouldrup in line was Steve McGuire, 62, who had traveled from Iowa to attend the rally, which he estimated was the 23rd he’s attended. McGuire wore a black and white blazer printed with the President’s face, which he’d bought at a Trump rally in Kentucky.

“I think Trump will enjoy playing with any of them,” McGuire said of the Democratic candidates hoping to defeat the President in November.









