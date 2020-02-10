Light snow is in the forecast for the central and western parts of the state, and several school districts in those areas announced two-hour delays Monday morning.
Two-hour delays were announced for Winchendon, Gardner, Athol-Royalston Regional School District (no morning pre-K), Quabbin Regional School District, Wachusett Regional School District (no morning preschool), Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, the Narragansett Regional School District (no morning preschool) as well as the R.C. Mahar Regional School District, Orange Elementary School, and Petersham Center School.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that 326 crews were treating and clearing state roads as needed. “Travel with caution, drive to conditions this AM,” the tweet said.
The National Weather Service tweeted that light snow is expected to fall across northern central and western Massachusetts through midday. “Watch out for snow covered roadways, especially across central/western Franklin & Hampshire counties through noontime," forecasters tweeted. "Temps will rise to the upper 30s to lower 40s early this afternoon.”
Here's what we're expecting for light snow across N central and W Mass through midday. Watch out for snow covered roadways, especially across central/western Franklin & Hampshire counties through noontime. Temps will rise to the upper 30s to lower 40s early this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mb4NGOIYQV— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 10, 2020
