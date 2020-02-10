Light snow is in the forecast for the central and western parts of the state, and several school districts in those areas announced two-hour delays Monday morning.

Two-hour delays were announced for Winchendon, Gardner, Athol-Royalston Regional School District (no morning pre-K), Quabbin Regional School District, Wachusett Regional School District (no morning preschool), Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, the Narragansett Regional School District (no morning preschool) as well as the R.C. Mahar Regional School District, Orange Elementary School, and Petersham Center School.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that 326 crews were treating and clearing state roads as needed. “Travel with caution, drive to conditions this AM,” the tweet said.