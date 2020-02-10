UMass president Martin T. Meehan said he will recommend Suárez-Orozco, who was the only finalist named two weeks ago, for the job.

The University of Massachusetts board of trustees will vote Monday afternoon on appointing Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, a dean in the California public university system, as the leader of the Boston campus.

“He has all the skills, the life skills, the professional skills,” Meehan said in an interview on Sunday. “He’ll be a major player instantly.”

Meehan will recommend that the UMass trustees sign a three-year contract with Suárez-Orozco.

Suárez-Orozco, 63, is currently the dean of the University of California Los Angeles Graduate School of Education & Information Services. He is an Argentinian immigrant, who started out in California community college, earned his degrees at the state’s public research university, then went on to teach at Harvard University and New York University.

Advertisement

He academic work has focused on immigration, education, and globalization. He visited the UMass Boston campus more than a week ago to meet with faculty, students, and staff and promised to listen to their concerns. While some faculty had concerns that the search committee named only one finalist, after meeting with Suárez-Orozco, the campus faculty council unanimously endorsed him as the next chancellor.

This search for the UMass Boston leader has been carefully orchestrated to avoid the chaos that upended the last attempt at finding a chancellor.

UMass Boston, the most diverse campus in the state’s public university system, which educates the largest share of low-income students, has been without a permanent chancellor since since 2017.

The prior search ended abruptly in 2018 after many faculty members criticized the process for a lack of transparency and publicly characterized the three finalists as unqualified. All three soon withdrew.

Meehan last year recommended giving interim chancellor Katherine Newman a more permanent contract, but many in the faculty opposed that plan. Meehan then formed a search committee that included several members of the faculty.

Advertisement

In the days before the search committee was scheduled to announce its finalists, word spread that Suárez-Orozco was a front-runner and several candidates pulled out. Newman was among those who said she no longer wanted to be considered for the job.

On Sunday, Meehan said Newman has agreed to stay on as interim chancellor until this summer, when Suárez-Orozco would be expected to start.

Meehan said he is in discussions with Newman about taking on an expanded role in the UMass central administration.

The UMass board of trustees is expected to meet on Monday at 2 p.m. to vote on Suárez-Orozco’s appointment. Meehan said terms of his contract are still under negotiation, but Suárez-Orozco’s compensation will be in line with other system chancellors.













Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.