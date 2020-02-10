On Feb. 20, the Lynnfield Art Guild will kickoff its 56th season with a workshop by Nan Rumpf, water media artist. The workshop will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the all purpose room at the Lynnfield Senior Center at 525 Salem St. Rumpf’s award-winning work ranges from representational watercolor to collage and mixed media. She has worked as a visiting artist in local colleges and public schools as well as a professional puppeteer for 20 years. Her paintings have been exhibited at many venues including the New England Watercolor Society’s Show and The Art Complex Museum in Duxbury. To view her work, visit www.NanRumpf.com . The event is $5 for non-members and free for members. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.lynnfieldarts.org .

Advertisement

Join The Brookhouse Home for Women for wine, cheese, and parlor talks on Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Carol Gawrys will speak about promoting health and wellness through inclusive, supportive communities. Gawrys is the Director of Nursing at Brookhouse Home and a professor at the School of Nursing at Salem State University. She is also the co-founder of the Health Independence Program, an inter-professional health promotion and education program. The Brookhouse Home for Women is located at 180 Derby St., Salem. To R.S.V.P or ask any questions, please e-mail LFullerton@brookhousehome.com.

On Feb. 6, state Representative Frank A. Moran joined Lawrence students and parents to celebrate the recent nomination of Joel Javier for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence’s 2019 Youth of the Year award. Moran joined members of the Boys and Girls Club to congratulate Javier and recognize the organization’s dedication to the youth community.

SOUTH

SoulCycle and Il Massimo restaurant at Legacy Place in Dedham are offering bikers a complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa at Il Massimo to sip while refueling with items from the restaurant’s special Brunch Bites menu. Sign up for the 11:15 a.m. SoulSunday class ($30) prior to start time to redeem the offer. You must be over 21 to receive complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary. For more information, see the Facebook event.

Advertisement

Bring your mats and be ready to stretch your muscles during yoga at the Pembroke Public Library at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The class is led by Barbara Ward and other instructors from the YogaConnection of Plymouth. The class is open to all levels. A single-class drop-in is $12 and a four-class registration is $45 ($35 for Friends members).

Meet the finalists for poet laureate of Plymouth on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., A reception featuring hors d’oeuvres begins at 6 p.m., followed by poetry presentations beginning at 7 p.m. The four finalists are Stephan Delbos, Globe correspondent Robert Knox, Miriam O’Neal, and Tzynya L. Pinchback. Each finalist will present original works, including those inspired by Plymouth, as they vie to be crowned poet laureate of the town.

WEST

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber will be hosting a lunch at Latina Kitchen + Bar as part of its Women in Networking Series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 25. Members and nonmembers alike are encouraged to make connections over a lunch of arepas, empanadas, soups, and sandwiches in a buffet style luncheon. Tickets are $24 and you can register at nnchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10371. Latina Kitchen + Bar is located at 30 Dedham Ave. in Needham.

Advertisement

The Friends of Plainville Public Library will have a puzzle sale from Feb. 15 through 22. The sale will be in the conference room of the library and run during normal library hours. Puzzles can run from 12 to 3,000 pieces and single puzzles will be priced from 25 cents to $3. All puzzles have been completed by puzzle volunteers for completeness. On Feb. 22, there will be a $5 bag sale of puzzles. There will also be a book sale in the Friends’ hallway. If you wish to donate books or puzzles, you can drop those items off at the library throughout the year during normal library hours. The library is located at 198 South St. For more information and to view hours, visit www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org.

Visit the Gallery at Villageworks in West Acton on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. for “Belonging, an Evening of Storytelling.” Sponsored by local businesses, Fugitive Stories will have eight storytellers, four Moth Champions, and four local community members sharing true stories all centered around the theme of belonging. The doors for general seating open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at fugitiveproductions.com for $20 or $25 at the door. Light refreshments are complimentary and 100 percent of the ticket price goes to the Acton-Boxborough United Way, which provides funding for essential services for local children, teens, seniors, and families in need. The gallery is located at 525 Mass. Ave in West Acton. For more information, visit bit.ly/2v8E1Ac or phone 978-835-3480.

Advertisement

Dance your way into Purim, a Jewish holiday, with PJ Library at Natick Play at the Natick Mall (1245 Worcester Street) on Sunday, March 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. Listen to the story of bravery while dressing up as your favorite hero. Decorate a superhero cape while munching on bagels and fruit. For families with children up to 6 years old. The cost is $20 per family pre-registered by Feb. 27; $25 walk in. Register at bostonjcc.org/naticksuperheroes.



