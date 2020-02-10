LOWELL Celebrate the season at Winterfest, taking place at various downtown locations on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22. Family-friendly activities include the Richard Rourke Memorial Soup Bowl Competition, an all-you-can-eat chocolate festival, outdoor ice skating rink, carousel, horse-drawn wagon rides, face-painting, magic show, street performers, arts and crafts, game stations, food trucks, and live bands. For the complete schedule, visit lowellwinterfest.com .

CHELMSFORD The Chelmsford Center for the Arts Family Series, underwritten by the Dacey Zouzas Endowment for the Arts, continues on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., with the Great Chelmsford Cupcake Fest at 1A North Rd. Bring a decorated cupcake to be judged, cast a vote for your favorite, or win a cupcake in the cupcake walk while enjoying music and more. Tickets cost $2. For more information, visit chelmsfordarts.org .

Advertisement

MALDEN All ages are invited to join Mystic Tea, a monthly gathering with a focus on serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender older adults, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 4 to 6 p.m., at Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. The “tea,” held every third Tuesday of the month, features tea, coffee, a hearty meal, periodic guest speakers, conversation, and good company. For more information and to register, call 781-388-2303.

NEWBURYPORT Combat veteran turned community volunteer Donald Jarvis of Newbury says his goal is to “recreate the sense of Thanksgiving” by organizing a free turkey dinner that is open to the community on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m., at the Newburyport chapter of the Salvation Army, 40 Water St. Live music will be performed by Jim Cate and free shuttle service beginning at 4 p.m. will service the Park Circle Apartments, Heritage House, Sullivan Building, and James Steam Mill in Newburyport and Quaker Hill, Oak Ridge, and Newbury Village in Newbury. To make dinner and shuttle reservations, leave a message for Jarvis by Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 978-308-9186.

Advertisement

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.