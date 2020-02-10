NORWELL Winners of a Gramophone classical music award for early music , the choral ensemble Blue Heron will perform a concert of 14th century songs about “Hope,” an allegorical character from the medieval romantic poem “The Romance of the Rose.” The James Library and Center for the Arts, located 24 West St., will host the ensemble on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35, $30 for seniors, $25 for students, available at www.jameslibrary.org/products .

QUINCY Quincy Symphony Orchestra will perform a classical concert featuring Boston Symphony Orchestra cellist Mickey Katz as guest soloist in a program that includes Saint-Saens’s cello concerto, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, and Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture.” The concert will take place at Quincy High School, 100 Coddington St., on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but a donation of $20, $15 for seniors and students, is requested. For more information about the Quincy Symphony see www.quincysymphonyorchestra.org .

Advertisement

WALPOLE Historian Don Wilding, a preservationist of Cape Cod lore, will speak on “Rum Runners of Cape Cod,” an account of the lucrative business of rum-running pursued by Cape Cod farmers and fishermen during the era of Prohibition. Not a dry subject at all. The program will take place at the Walpole Public Library, located at 143 School St., on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. For more information see www.walpolelibraryfriends.org.

KINGSTON In partnership with the Kingston Public Library, True Repertory Theatre will present “Love Letters,” a play by A.R. Gurney on a timely theme for Valentine’s Day weekend. The play is “a tender tragicomedy” composed of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together and went separate ways, but continued to share confidences. The show will take place at The Adams Center, 33 Summer St., on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors, and available at www.truereptheatre.com.

Advertisement

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.