BOYLSTON Tower Hill Botanic Garden’s first-ever Orchid Show, combining original pieces from local street artist Croc and creative displays of orchids arranged by Tower Hill’s horticulturists, is on view now through March 31. Enjoy custom-made graffiti artwork, a diverse collection of orchid flowers, subtropical greenhouse conservatories, and educational information about the blooms. Tower Hill Botanic Garden is located at 11 French Drive. For more information, including hours and admission rates, please visit www.towerhillbg.org .

NEWTON Tanglewood Marionettes return to Newton for two performances of “The Dragon King” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Witness the unique way that hand-crafted marionettes, colorful sets, and integrated lighting, and sound create a fully immersive theatrical experience for all ages. The performances take place at Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance/ $12 at the door and can be pre-purchased at http://newtonma.myrec.com/info/products/default.aspx .

CONCORD The Concord Museum is partnering with the Worcester Art Museum for an unusual dual-venue exhibition called “Beyond Midnight,” on view Feb. 15 to June 7. Structured around four themes, “Beyond Midnight” explores two different sides of Paul Revere: the mythical Revolutionary War hero and the inventive artisan and silversmith, with more than 100 objects across the two venues. The Concord Museum is located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. For admission fees and more information, go to www.concordmuseum.org. To learn more about the Worcester Art Museum’s role in this exhibition, go to www.worcesterart.org.

ARLINGTON The Old Schwamb Mill, for 50 years a vibrant living history museum devoted to craftsmanship, industrial history, and the arts, turns its view inward to celebrate its founder, Patricia Fitzmaurice, who in 1969 rallied backers to purchase a derelict mill building due for demolition. “She Did It: Women Saving History” is on view now through June 6 to explore the vision and accomplishments of Fitzmaurice as well as other women preservationists. Old Schwamb Mill is located at 17 Mill Lane. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5. For more information, call 781-643-0554 or go to www.oldschwambmill.org.

